Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 18th (AMN, APTO, CASH, CLLS, CLS, CPSI, CSX, DGX, DOCS, DOYU)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, May 18th:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months on concerns of mounting losses. The company posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 bottom-line results. While net sales continued to increase year over year, it reported a loss against earnings in the year-ago period. This was the seventh loss reported in the last eight quarters. Management highlighted that supply chain bottlenecks coupled with the Omicron variant had a material impact on this past year’s holiday season. Nonetheless, management is progressing well with its growth endeavors, while maintaining a sturdy balance sheet. GameStop is evolving from a video game retailer to a technology company that connects customers with games, entertainment and a wide assortment of products. Its efforts to fortify infrastructure also bodes well.”

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

