Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives $24.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXEEY. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Rexel from €23.00 ($23.96) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rexel from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Rexel alerts:

Shares of RXEEY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.67. 1,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.