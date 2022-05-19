Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives $24.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEYGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXEEY. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Rexel from €23.00 ($23.96) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rexel from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of RXEEY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.67. 1,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95.

Rexel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

