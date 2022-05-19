RH (NYSE:RH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $260.13

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $260.13 and last traded at $273.03, with a volume of 33865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.72.

Get RH alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.95.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 400 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total value of $139,712.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,510.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 447,408 shares of company stock worth $144,336,637. 33.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.