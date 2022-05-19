Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 14,592 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,338 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Halliburton worth $30,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

