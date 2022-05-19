Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,503 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $27,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after acquiring an additional 60,037 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 983,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $157,861,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,573,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 778,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,855 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $96.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.30. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

