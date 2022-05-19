Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,483 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of IDEX worth $29,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 648.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,290,000 after purchasing an additional 122,024 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,285,000 after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $181.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.74. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $180.69 and a twelve month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.