Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,506 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of MKS Instruments worth $26,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.56.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $115.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.54. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.85 and a 200-day moving average of $149.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

