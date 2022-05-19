Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $26,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3,947.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.80 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

