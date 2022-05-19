Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of East West Bancorp worth $28,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

EWBC stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

