Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,263,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amcor were worth $27,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Amcor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 714,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,350,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after buying an additional 198,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 32,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,850 shares of company stock worth $11,616,999 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

