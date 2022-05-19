Rhumbline Advisers Has $27.38 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Cboe Global Markets worth $27,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $104.84 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.43 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

