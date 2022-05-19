Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Manhattan Associates worth $26,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock opened at $112.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.81. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.58 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

