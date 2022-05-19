Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $27,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $189,408,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,795,000 after acquiring an additional 583,594 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,833,000 after acquiring an additional 276,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,709,000 after acquiring an additional 155,036 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,354,000 after acquiring an additional 147,385 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $221.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.69. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

