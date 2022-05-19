Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $31,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $168.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.35. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

