Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 9,737 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Hormel Foods worth $30,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.