Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Raymond James worth $28,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $91.99 on Thursday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

