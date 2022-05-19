RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.50 million-$479.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.19 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered RingCentral from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.41.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.83. 61,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,066. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $59.04 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

