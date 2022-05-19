Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Riskified updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RSKD stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Get Riskified alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSKD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 2,620,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter worth about $9,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 476,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth about $2,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.