Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Riskified updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RSKD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.39. 7,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $849.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth $548,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth $547,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Riskified by 2,582.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 45,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Riskified by 24.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

