RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial currently has a na rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RLJ. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

RLJ stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.76.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.45%.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,538,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,562,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

