Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Acquires 23,700 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,791.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,411,179.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner purchased 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $199,746.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jay Farner purchased 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jay Farner purchased 23,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Jay Farner purchased 23,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $199,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $199,808.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Jay Farner acquired 22,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $199,356.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jay Farner acquired 22,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

NYSE:RKT opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

RKT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 988,019 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

