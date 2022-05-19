Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rollins by 609.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,350 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Rollins by 182.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,127,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,820,000 after acquiring an additional 728,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 72.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Rollins by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,178,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,323,000 after acquiring an additional 478,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rollins by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 447,587 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.40. 1,663,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.