Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Roots stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.25. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,002. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.23. Roots has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$135.52 million and a PE ratio of 6.06.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

