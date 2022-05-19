Router Protocol (ROUTE) Hits Market Cap of $12.53 Million

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00005958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $12.53 million and $2.27 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,583.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.00639779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00480812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00032374 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,960.72 or 1.66325898 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,292,792 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

