Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.56.

NYSE RCL opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

