Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 12402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROYMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($8.73) to GBX 702 ($8.65) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.66) to GBX 420 ($5.18) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.50.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.