Ruler Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1,531.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.52 or 0.00585037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00446728 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00032900 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $46,963.54 or 1.55648478 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008706 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

