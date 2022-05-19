Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives $15.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RWAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $155,984.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,542 shares of company stock worth $857,260 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,500. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

