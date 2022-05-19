Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Ryder System has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryder System to earn $10.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ryder System by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

