SafePal (SFP) Price Hits $0.34

SafePal (SFP) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. SafePal has a total market cap of $36.30 million and approximately $13.91 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001164 BTC on major exchanges.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00034315 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000242 BTC.

SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

