Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 212,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salem Media Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SALM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Salem Media Group stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $69.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

