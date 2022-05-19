Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. Raymond James decreased their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.03.

CRM opened at $157.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.81 billion, a PE ratio of 104.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $154.64 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,121,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 74,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $8,148,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

