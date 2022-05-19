SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0445 on Top Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One SALT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $11,566.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,879.71 or 1.00027410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002183 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001732 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

