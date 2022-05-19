Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 10,785 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,825,000.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $34.62. 125,300 shares of the stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92.

