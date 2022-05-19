Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,052 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,834,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,650,153. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.19. The company has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.