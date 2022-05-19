Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

NYSE V traded down $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $197.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,011,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.63. The stock has a market cap of $375.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

