Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 608.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $389,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Oracle stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,451,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,146. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $178.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

