Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.04. 8,969,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,915. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.65 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.53.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

