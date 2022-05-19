Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $47,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after acquiring an additional 799,555 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after acquiring an additional 207,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after purchasing an additional 359,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,299,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,557 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.23. 6,363,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,594. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $92.88 and a one year high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

