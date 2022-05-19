Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases 324 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,222,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.88. General Electric has a 12-month low of $71.14 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.