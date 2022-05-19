Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Compass Point upped their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.98. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

