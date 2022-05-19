Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 10,309 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.29. The company had a trading volume of 24,420,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,779,023. The company has a market cap of $517.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.28.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,269 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

