Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SARTF. Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $776.00.

SARTF stock opened at $292.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.69. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $292.00 and a 52-week high of $947.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.25. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

