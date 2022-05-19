Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.52. 3,619,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,483. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.39.

