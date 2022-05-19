Scott J. Montross Sells 1,000 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $34.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $302.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.75.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. Analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
NWPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
