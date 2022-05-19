Scott J. Montross Sells 1,000 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $34.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $302.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. Analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 112,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45,882 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 520,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 114,726 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 482,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 465,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Northwest Pipe (Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.