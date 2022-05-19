Scott Lerner Acquires 12,500 Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) CEO Scott Lerner purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Better Choice stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Better Choice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Better Choice from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTTR. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Better Choice in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Better Choice in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Better Choice by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Better Choice by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Better Choice in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

