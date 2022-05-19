SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.75.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 29.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 96,997 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in SEA by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,685 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SEA by 128.0% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of SEA by 10.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,262 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.