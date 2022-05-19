Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Lowered by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,617 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.40. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Seagate Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.