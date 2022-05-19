Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Cowen

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sema4 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sema4 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Sema4 has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sema4 will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $48,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,393.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 11,437,500 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,931,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,725,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,099 shares of company stock worth $79,156 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,674,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

