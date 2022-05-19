SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Up 11%

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.02 and last traded at $23.97. Approximately 36,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,670,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,634,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 383.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.